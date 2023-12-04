Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 143,700 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Hostess Brands worth $34,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after buying an additional 2,530,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,544,000.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Stephens downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

