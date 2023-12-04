Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.93% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $34,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, VP Timothy Wade Stone bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy Wade Stone purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total value of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 201 shares of company stock valued at $40,204 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $218.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.75. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.29 and a 52-week high of $226.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.46.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.88 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.68%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

