Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 190,681 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,681 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Buckle worth $37,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Buckle by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

