Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 211,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of SSR Mining worth $32,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SSRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.