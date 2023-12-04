Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 225,900 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Calix worth $31,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

