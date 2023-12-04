Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 296,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Allstate worth $31,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after buying an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after buying an additional 223,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $137.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.