Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,400 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $31,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

