Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,838,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of PPG Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG stock opened at $143.63 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

