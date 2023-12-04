Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 978.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $132.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $132.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

