Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $238.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $241.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,499 shares of company stock worth $559,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

