Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,483 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 250,620 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Southwest Airlines worth $31,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

