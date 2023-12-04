State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,866 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 171.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

PNFP opened at $76.87 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

