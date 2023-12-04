State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.96 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Natera worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Up 4.5 %

NTRA opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,929,296.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,968,324.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,929,296.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,155 shares of company stock worth $1,297,756. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

