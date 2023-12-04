State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.14 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of DT Midstream worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,314,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,629,000 after acquiring an additional 496,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

