State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 765.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $5,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $23.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.