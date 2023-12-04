State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,426 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

