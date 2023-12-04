State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,089 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $137.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

