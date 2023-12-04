State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 614 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

