The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Buy

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCEP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of CCEP opened at $60.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,369 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 911,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894,560 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

