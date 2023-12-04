The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of US Foods worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $43.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

