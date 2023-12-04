The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1,640.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Crown worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

NYSE CCK opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

