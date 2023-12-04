The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.24% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,516,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,757,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 42,428 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $350.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.58. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBTC

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.