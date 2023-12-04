The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,105 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Tapestry worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 401,526 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $32.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

