Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $243.07 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $243.07 million and $22.52 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,636.28 or 1.00067574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,463,322,025.23737 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02485856 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $16,660,768.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

