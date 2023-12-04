United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $240.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

