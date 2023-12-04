Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.79 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
