Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Vontier worth $73,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,994,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

