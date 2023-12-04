Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Vontier worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.34 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

