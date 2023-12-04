WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of WD-40 worth $31,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $240.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. WD-40 has a one year low of $157.52 and a one year high of $245.76.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

