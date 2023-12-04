WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $84.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

