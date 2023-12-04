Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Westlake were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 111.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $132.57 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

