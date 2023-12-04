WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WEX were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,252,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in WEX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in WEX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 536.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in WEX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at WEX
In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WEX Stock Performance
WEX stock opened at $181.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.43. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
