Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVIP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.22 on December 29th

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.75.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
