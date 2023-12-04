Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVIP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.22 on December 29th

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

