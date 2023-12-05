1,491 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $265.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

