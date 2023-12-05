15,423 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,035.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,035.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $493.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.