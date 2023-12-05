179,785 Shares in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 179,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $40,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in eMagin in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

