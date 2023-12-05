18,023 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRHFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,506,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.