18,023 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,506,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

