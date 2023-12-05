6,217 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in YETI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

