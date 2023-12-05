75,000 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

UAA opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

