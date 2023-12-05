7,563 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after buying an additional 6,444,331 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in International Paper by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IP opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

