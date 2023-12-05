8,638 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ETD opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETD. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

