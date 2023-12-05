Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

