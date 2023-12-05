Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,253,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Alcoa worth $721,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Shares of AA opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

