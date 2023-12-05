AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 22nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
