América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.