American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

