Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

