Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $794,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ALB opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.95.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

