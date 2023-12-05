Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,109,000. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 202.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 42,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NSC opened at $228.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.75.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.