Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.